Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel Sells 4,000 Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corteva stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

