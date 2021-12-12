Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,746,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

