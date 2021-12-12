Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $4.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,238.44 or 0.98876215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00788159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

