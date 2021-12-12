Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Printing ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 994.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

3D Printing ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

