Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

