Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

