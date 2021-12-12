Critical Analysis: Air Canada (ACDVF) versus The Competition

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Air Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Air Canada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 647 2126 3083 192 2.47

Air Canada presently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -508.68% -14.75% Air Canada Competitors -12.02% -77.72% -3.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.69 Air Canada Competitors $5.72 billion -$2.66 billion -34.62

Air Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Air Canada rivals beat Air Canada on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

