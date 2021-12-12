Critical Comparison: Janel (JANL) & Its Competitors

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Janel to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s rivals have a beta of 3.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 10.53 Janel Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 5.87

Janel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1205 6049 11295 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Janel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

