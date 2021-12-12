Critical Contrast: Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC) & Its Rivals

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CCBC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chino Commercial Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 1578 7413 6682 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Chino Commercial Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chino Commercial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million $2.63 million 12.45 Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.15

Chino Commercial Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp competitors beat Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

