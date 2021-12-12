Critical Review: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Inogen 0 3 3 0 2.50

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.08%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Inogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eargo has a beta of 6.28, suggesting that its share price is 528% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Inogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 2.91 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.10 Inogen $308.49 million 2.54 -$5.83 million $0.49 70.37

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Inogen 3.21% 3.11% 2.34%

Summary

Inogen beats Eargo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

