Critical Review: Qurate Retail (QRTEB) & The Competition

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Qurate Retail to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Qurate Retail and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Competitors 367 1774 2610 75 2.50

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Qurate Retail’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 8.46% 32.26% 7.33% Qurate Retail Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion $1.20 billion 2.85 Qurate Retail Competitors $10.70 billion $743.74 million 19.01

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

