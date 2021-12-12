Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CRON opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.53. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$5.08 and a 1-year high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

