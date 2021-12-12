Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,580 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

