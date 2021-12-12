Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 24,029 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,818 shares of company stock worth $575,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

