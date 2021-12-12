Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,673 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.