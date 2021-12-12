Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.