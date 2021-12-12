Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up approximately 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,385 shares of company stock worth $49,700,482 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

