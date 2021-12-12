Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Cryoport makes up about 3.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.35% of Cryoport worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,385 shares of company stock worth $49,700,482. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

