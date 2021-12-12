CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $217.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00175970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00534980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

