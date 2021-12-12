CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CTS were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CTS by 109,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.