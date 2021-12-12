CUE Protocol (CUE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00033821 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $128,127.98 and $28.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.51 or 0.08067643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.41 or 0.99908594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002760 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

