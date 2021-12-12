CumRocket (CUMMIES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,908.00

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a market cap of $25.23 million and $298,908.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About CumRocket

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CumRocket Coin Trading

