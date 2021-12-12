CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

CVI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.80. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

