CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,746.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

