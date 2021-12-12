CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $118.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

