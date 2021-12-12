D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.