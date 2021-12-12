D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 346.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 356.81. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,793.40).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.