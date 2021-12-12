Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DANOY stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

