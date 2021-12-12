Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

