Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $523,800.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
