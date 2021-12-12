Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $523,800.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.