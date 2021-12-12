David J. Matlin Purchases 5,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $24,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.80 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.