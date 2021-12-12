DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $133.94 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $133.94 million and $11.82 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,755,001 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

