DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Hits $9.29 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $803,313.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.60 or 0.08103546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.60 or 0.99696939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002767 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,358,855 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.