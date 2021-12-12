DeFine (DFA) One Day Volume Hits $5.43 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, DeFine has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,182,721 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

