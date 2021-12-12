DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,421 shares of company stock worth $30,425,783. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

