DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,734 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $150.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

