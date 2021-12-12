DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 87,423 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Flowers Foods worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.