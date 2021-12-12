Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $178.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Dover stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

