Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $63.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

