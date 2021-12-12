Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.02 ($6.76) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.37 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

