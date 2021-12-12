Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

