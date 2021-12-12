Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 423.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 842,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $620,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

DHC opened at $2.72 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

