Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Plans $0.57 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of DNIF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $15.69.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
