Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Plans $0.57 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DNIF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

