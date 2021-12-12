Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 143,737 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 277.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

