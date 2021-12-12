Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,106 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,466.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

