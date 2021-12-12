Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.