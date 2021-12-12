Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOL. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.74. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$46.56 and a 1 year high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 over the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

