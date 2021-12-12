Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of D opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

