DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

