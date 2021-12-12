DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 248 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.